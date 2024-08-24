KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) can secure a bigger majority in the Mahkota state by-election if all party machinery works in a coordinated manner, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The UMNO president and BN chairman said that achieving a greater majority is vital, especially as the party gears up for the Sabah State Election, which is expected to be held next year.

“I’m confident that if we work in a coordinated manner, as we did in supporting our candidate in Nenggiri, the majority in Mahkota will exceed 5,000 votes.

“This will create a wave of support for our party. If the momentum from Nenggiri carries over to Johor, God willing, we will extend this wave to Sabah,” he said in his speech at the Negeri Sembilan UMNO Liaison Committee Dinner, held in conjunction with the UMNO General Assembly 2024 here tonight.

The Mahkota state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, on Aug 2.

In the Johor State Election in 2022, Sharifah Azizah, who was the Kluang UMNO Wanita chief, won with a 5,166-vote majority, defeating Muhammad Tagiuddin Cheman of Pakatan Harapan, Mohamad Nor Lingan (Perikatan Nasional) and Mohamed Noor Suleiman (Warisan).

The Election Commission has set the polling for the Mahkota by-election on Sept 28, with the nomination on Sept 14 and early voting on Sept 24.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, urged all UMNO members, especially those in the Youth and Puteri wings, to be more proactive in addressing local and national issues, including those raised on social media, to garner voter support. — Bernama