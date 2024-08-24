KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Umno General Assembly this year is transforming the World Trade Centre into a vibrant showcase of colours, cultures and commerce.

From luxury goods to budget-friendly finds, the atmosphere resembles a lively carnival, drawing large crowds.

Filzah Karim of M-Slumber is selling pre-loved clothes and comfort wear, noting increased foot traffic and a positive atmosphere this year.

Filzah Karim at M-Slumber said the foot traffic was more and they hoped on the last day more people would pop by. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“This year’s PAU feels great,” she told Malay Mail, referring to the acronym of the general assembly in Malay.

“I’m enjoying it. We decided to participate to see how it would go, and the mood and crowd are definitely better.”

Stroll through the vibrant ground floor and you’ll discover Lyana Ghani’s booth called ‘C Maneh’, a riot of rich colours and traditional craftsmanship.

Lyana Ghani from C Maneh showing one of her Tekad creations made for Umno members. — Picture by Firdaus Latiff

Lyana Ghani’s booth, ‘C Maneh’, is a standout with its rich colours and traditional craftsmanship, offering Tekad and Mengkuang creations like handbags, purses, and coasters.

Tekad, a stitching method used for royalty, is made with gold threads and known for its durability and unique appearance.

Lyana, who has crafted Tekad for decades, said, “It originated in Kuala Kangsar, and I’ve been crafting Tekad as a hobby for decades.

“Tekad is well-known in Malaysia, but I dream of seeing my creations in Harrods,” she said, as she aims to redefine Tekad as a symbol of luxury that is also accessible to everyone, countering the perception that it is only for the wealthy.

Visitors taking pictures with semi-automatic and automatic weapons at the Mindef booth during the 2024 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Ministry booths are prominent on the ground floor, with the Ministry of Defence attracting attention through its display of sniper rifles and handguns, which visitors can handle and photograph. It was one of the highlights of the event.

The Rural and Regional Development Ministry offers information on grants ranging from RM3,000 to RM5,000 and support for aspiring entrepreneurs, including equipment purchase assistance and guidance on business improvement.

Delegates look at batik offerings at the 2024 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) provides guidance on further studies, including how to evaluate your qualifications and apply for further education.

The MoHE booth also promotes National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and its restructuring campaign, which offers solutions for settling PTPTN debt with a starting payment of RM300.

The Foreign Ministry booth highlights Malaysia’s role as the Asean 2025 host, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressing confidence that Malaysia will excel as the host, with over 200 meetings scheduled throughout the year.

Delegates shop at various booths during the 2024 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. August 23, 2024. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Adding to the carnival atmosphere are diverse booths, like Saudagar Aiman Perfume, offering luxurious Dubai perfumes, with the Oud Lavender scent priced at RM289.

“Our perfumes are crafted from high-quality ingredients and are meant to evoke a sense of grandeur,” said Hasri Amad, 44.

“The most popular brand, Club Denuit, costs around RM100,” he added.

Replica jersey seller Ahmad Hamid's having a tough time with bargain hunters low-balling him on prices. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Not all vendors are thriving, as Ahmad Hamid, selling replica football jerseys, faces slow traffic and high costs, saying “It’s been tough. People are asking for discounts even on RM10 shorts.”

“Online, these jerseys go for RM60 or RM70, but I’m selling them for RM40-50. Still, people want to pay RM15,” the 62-year-old lamented.

“It’s been challenging to make a profit. I hope with one day left, we’ll see more traffic and fewer low-ballers,” he added.

Podcast cum talkshow at the Umno Women’s and Family Affairs Council booth at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2024. — Picture by Loheswar Rathakrishnan

The Umno Women’s and Family Affairs Council (Hawa) is hosting talk-show-style interviews on family and women’s issues, adding to the event’s diverse offerings.

Compared to last year, the atmosphere is livelier, with both vendors and visitors spending more time at the assembly instead of heading elsewhere, to hotels or malls.

Live music and a variety of food trucks offer everything from char kway teow to kebabs, shawarmas, cakes, cookies and durians alongside delicacies like kuih lapis and kerepek pisang.

The Umno General Assembly will continue until Saturday.