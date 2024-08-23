KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Fifty-two residents from 17 terrace houses in Taman Bunga Raya, Jalan Genting Klang, near Kem Wardieburn, have been ordered to evacuate immediately following a partial collapse of a retaining wall due to heavy rain yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the affected residents, consisting of 26 men and 26 women, are being temporarily housed with relatives, in hotels, or at a Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) set up at the Bunga Raya Badminton Hall.

“At around 5.30pm, we instructed the occupants of the 17 terrace houses to vacate their homes based on the advice from the fire department due to the risk posed by the unstable area,” he said.

“Currently, the houses reported as affected are actually not directly impacted and are approximately two feet away from the collapse area. However, due to the shifting ground, we have mandated the evacuation.”

He made these comments to reporters after attending the Dang Wangi District Police Chief handover ceremony at the Dang Wangi IPD.

Mohamad Lazim said that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would continue cleanup operations today.

“We have not yet measured the collapsed area due to darkness last night, which prevented proper assessment and soil stability checks,” he added.

“The situation has been under control since last night, as we have placed a mobile police station at the site and the fire department had closed the road since yesterday, reopening it this morning but will close it again for DBKL to continue cleaning.”

The duration of the evacuation is yet to be determined, as discussions regarding the area are ongoing with local authorities, he said.

