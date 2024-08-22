KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — After spending over 20 years in the comfort of her village, Veena Angelina Jincis from the Semai Orang Asli group decided to challenge herself by taking up a job as a flight attendant with national carrier Malaysia Airlines.

The 22-year-old woman, who is from Kampung Orang Asli Batu Tiga in Tapah, Perak, aced her interview and five-month-long training at MAB Academy earlier this year and officially began serving aboard Malaysia Airlines flights on May 7.

She admitted to feeling homesick whenever she was away at work but said her mother’s encouragement never fails to strengthen her resolve to build a career that is synonymous with glamour and rarely pursued by members of her community.

In a statement dated July 12, Malaysia Airlines announced the intake of the first batch of four Orang Asli cabin crew, describing it as a milestone reflecting its ongoing commitment to “promoting diversity and inclusion within our workforce, ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of their background”.

Besides Veena Angelina, the other three others recruited by Malaysia Airlines are Sarah Elissa Tang Aman, Amyisha Nurshahira Rosman and Alzariza Alwi.

“Seeing Orang Asli joining an airline as cabin crew is an eyeopener for many people. But it shows indigenous people too can pursue the same dreams (as other communities),” said Veena Angelina, when contacted by Bernama recently.

She said she found herself onboard Malaysia Airlines after attending just one interview, much to her surprise, and the training session.

“I am still adapting to the culture here, considering this is my first job outside of Perak. Before this, I only worked in the surrounding areas. I am grateful because I have friends (in the airline) who have supported me since the day I joined (as cabin crew),” she said.

Veena Angelina, who has a Sijil Pelajaraan Malaysia certificate, said what attracted her to the airline industry was the stylish appearance of flight attendants she often saw on television.

However, her perception of the career changed after nearly three months of service.

(From Left) Amyisha, Sarah Elissa, Alzariza and Veena Angelina are the first group of cabin crew from the Orang Asli community — Pic from Malaysia Airlines

The job of a flight attendant is not as easy as it seems, she said. To ensure the safety of the passengers, she has to stay focused throughout the flight; she also has to communicate effectively with passengers from different backgrounds and countries as well as fulfil the responsibility of providing the best hospitality as an ambassador representing the nation.

“I still face language barriers, especially with English, which I need to improve. So, if I am unclear about a request made by a passenger, I would say, “Wait a moment, sir/madam,” before asking a senior (crew member) for help. This way, I’m able to meet the requests of the passengers throughout the flight,” she said.

Sarah Elissa Tang Aman, 24, who was originally from Kampung Sungai Miak, Bentong, Pahang, and grew up in Damansara, Selangor, said initially during the training period, she and the three other Orang Asli trainees often felt inferior for being the minority.

“I didn’t expect us all to pass every test with flying colours.

“We all cried together because we felt isolated and had a hard time adjusting, compared to others, during the training. So when we all passed the exams, it felt like a real achievement. I will never forget that moment... we cried because we managed to defy the perspective that others had placed on us,” said Sarah Elissa, a Temuan Orang Asli, who has a diploma in media technology.

She is grateful to her parents for supporting and enabling her to achieve her childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant.

She said her parents are open-minded despite being surrounded by fellow Orang Asli who believe that children should remain in the village to help their parents tend to their farms.

“In my kampung, there are parents who don’t want to allow their children to explore the world outside. I hope our achievement will prove to other Orang Asli that no matter what one’s background is, if they get an opportunity, just go for it because opportunities like this don’t always come easily,” she said.

She also said to be a good flight attendant, one needs to have a high level of patience.

“It may seem easy to work on board but we have to deal with all kinds of passengers. As ‘frontliners’, we need to show how Malaysians treat others. If I have an issue with a passenger, I’ve to remain calm and professional and resolve the problem even though it is not my fault,” added Sarah Elissa, who was excited to travel to Auckland, New Zealand, while on duty on her first flight. — Bernama