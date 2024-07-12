KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd said four Orang Asli cabin crew members were among its first two batch of graduates from its training academy, becoming the first of the indigenous people to do so.

Amyisha Nurshahira Rosman from Suku Jakun; Sarah Elissa Tang Aman from Suku Temuan; Veena Angelina Jincis from Suku Semai; and Alzariza Alwi from Suku Semai are among the 56 cabin crew who recently completed their training and commenced serving aboard Malaysia Airlines flights since May 7, 2024.

The graduation ceremony yesterday was graced by Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) director-general Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor.

“We take great pride in welcoming the first group of cabin crew from the Orang Asli community into the Malaysia Airlines family. This achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity within our workforce, ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of their background.

“Our rigorous training programme guarantees that all cabin crew members receive the highest standards of service excellence and Malaysian Hospitality, delivering personalised and premium services that prioritise the comfort and satisfaction of our passengers throughout their journey with us. We remain dedicated to enriching the travel experience for our global passengers, ensuring they feel at home through the diverse perspectives, warmth, and hospitality that define our workforce,” MAG group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said in a statement today.

In December 2023, Malaysia Airlines, in collaboration with Jakoa initiated recruitment efforts in Pahang, Perak, and Johor, targeting various ethnic groups such as Jakun, Temuan, and Semai.

The airline will also participate in the Karnival Kerjaya Khas Untuk Orang Asli on August 24 and 25 next month as part of its outreach programme for cabin crew and cadet pilots, reaffirming its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities in the workplace.

