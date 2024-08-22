GEORGE TOWN, Aug 22 — The resumption of train services connecting Bangkok, Padang Besar, and Butterworth is set to boost commercial activity in Penang, according to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow emphasised that the restored train route would attract more travellers to Penang, enhancing both inbound and outbound tourism and trade.

“We welcome the resumption of the train service as this will increase the number of passengers and cargo both ways,” he told reporters after attending a signing ceremony between Pan Pacific Hotels Group and MTT Hospitality Sdn Bhd for Gurney Bay Hotel here.

He said the train service will serve as an alternative transportation mode.

“Some passengers feel that there’s a charm to taking a train ride even though it’s slower,” he said.

Chow was commenting on the announcement by The Office of the Governor of the State Railways of Thailand on the resumption of train services between Bangkok, Padang Besar, and Butterworth.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Creative Economy Committee Chairman Wong Hon Wai said the train service between Bangkok, Padang Besar, and Butterworth will complement the existing direct flights from Bangkok to Penang and enhance the international transport network between Penang and Thailand.

“According to data from June, there are now 39 direct flights per week from Bangkok to Penang, compared to 22 flights per week in the same period in 2023, showing a significant increase,” he said.

Wong said the Bangkok - Butterworth train route adds a convenient travel option between Thailand and Malaysia.

“This railway line will link major cities in southern Thailand with Penang’s tourism network, connecting multiple tourist destinations in Malaysia and Thailand and forming a travel corridor across the Peninsula,” he said.

He said the rail connection will solidify Penang’s role as a regional transportation hub and make the state a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Earlier today, MTT Hospitality Sdn Bhd signed a partnership agreement with Pan Pacific Hotels Group to rebrand Evergreen Laurel Hotel into Gurney Bay Hotel as a Parkroyal Partner Hotel.

Chow said Penang recorded almost seven million tourist arrivals in 2023.

He said 10 new hotels are coming up in Penang these two years with over 4,000 rooms.