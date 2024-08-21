GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — The Penang Botanic Gardens will remain open to the public during the construction of the Penang Hill cable car project, said Penang Hill Corporation (PHC).

PHC said the current hawker centre, parking lot opposite the Penang Botanic Gardens Department’s office and the parking area outside the gardens will be temporarily closed during the construction phase of the cable car project.

“During this time, visitors are encouraged to park their vehicles at the Youth Park car park or Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple car park which is just a short walk to the gardens,” PHC said in a statement today.

The cable car project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

According to PHC, a multi-storey carpark and commercial complex will be built at the current hawker centre site.

The hawkers at the site will be temporarily located at the Penang Botanic Gardens’ office at the end of September to make way for the construction of the commercial complex.

“The commercial complex will add more modern facilities and amenities for the visitors, hikers and the community around the area,” it said.

Currently, works to put up hoarding are in progress around the project site and at the Penang Hill summit area and these works will complete by the end of September.

PHC assured visitors that all safety standards and procedures will be complied with throughout the construction period.