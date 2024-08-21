NEW DELHI, Aug 21 — Malaysia, which will assume chairmanship of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) next year, will work closely with India and other dialogue partners to ensure that the 10-nation bloc remains at the forefront of regional integration and continues to be a driving force for sustainable development in the region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he expected India, as one of Asean’s long-standing dialogue partners, to play a pivotal role as the Asean-India partnership has been instrumental in fostering economic growth, security cooperation, and cultural exchange across the region.

“We see great potential in deepening this collaboration, particularly as we seek to align Asean’s priorities with broader initiatives that support the Global South,” he said during his lecture entitled “Towards a Rising Global South: Leveraging Malaysia-India Ties” at Sapru House, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) here Tuesday.

He added that Malaysia would not only focus on strengthening existing Asean mechanisms and institutions and make them fit for purpose, but also find synergies with other frameworks that are crucial for regional development and prosperity.

Malaysia also has plans to enhance engagement between Asean and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec), which is expected to not only connect the regions but also highlight overlooked challenges and priorities, he said.

“These challenges, rooted in the unique geography, demographics, and resources of our regions, are silent yet potent forces that must be acknowledged and addressed,” Anwar added.

In pursuing these goals, he emphasised that the Global South agenda must be deeply anchored in shared norms and values to reflect the extraordinary diversity that characterises these regions.

Besides India, Asean’s other dialogue partners include Australia, Canada, China, European Union, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. — Bernama