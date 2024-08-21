NEW DELHI, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concluded the second day of his visit to India by attending an engagement session with the Malaysian diaspora at the Malaysian High Commission here.

In his speech at the event, the prime minister highlighted the necessity for Malaysia to make some unpopular decisions, such as the rationalisation of diesel subsidies, to prevent the country’s wealth from being exploited by outsiders.

Anwar, who is on an official visit to India from August 19 to 21, also advised the students and younger Malaysians present to appreciate the good in life.

“As long as opportunities are given and help is granted, we (should) work together,” he said to an audience of over 100 Malaysians.

Today, Anwar is scheduled to meet with Indian industry captains and BJP President J.P.Nadda and conduct an exit press conference with the Malaysian media before departing for Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama