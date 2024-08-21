KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the party's struggle for the Malay community’s interest must not be to the exclusion of the country’s other races and religions.

He also said any engagement with Malaysia’s other communities must be authentic, if the party intended its efforts to be taken sincerely.

“We believe in addressing the agenda of Umno as a Malay party, translating our agenda while not ignoring other ethnic groups, races, religions, cultures, languages, and so on,” he told reporters at a press conference after his closed briefing session here today.

Zahid also said Umno must maintain the momentum of its victory in the Nenggiri by-election last week, as this was vital to help the party regain its standing among the Malay community.

Umno will launch its general assembly tonight.