KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said details of the new civil service pension scheme are expected to be released by the end of the year.

When met by journalists at Sasana Kijang here, Amir Hamzah said that the Public Service Department (PSD) is still reviewing the plan.

“I think early in the year we announced that all new civil servants, including those who join via contract, will contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF). This is still being refined by the PSD.

“God willing, by the end of the year, we will hopefully have some clarification on that, on what will be done,” he said after attending the launch of the National Fraud Portal (NFD).

Amir Hamzah reiterated that the new scheme would help the government’s finances while also giving civil servants another option for retirement.

“This is because if they work with the government, they will still receive about the same returns, and benefits wise, it will not be less than what is available now. So they have nothing to lose,” he added.

On January 24, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that the pensions of current civil servants will remain “permanent and pensionable.” The new policy will apply only to future employees, with further details to be announced later by the PSD’s director-general, Bernama reported.