GEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 — The government has not planned to implement a vaccination programme for mpox for the people of this country, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said so far there has been no discussion on the matter but an in-depth study should be done first if there is a need to implement it.

“So far we have not even talked about this vaccine and also if there is, we will fully study the requirements regarding this mpox. If we look at the guidelines and also the way of infection, it can be avoided if the individual takes precautions such as by practising personal hygiene and others.

“Usually the symptoms of mpox infection can be seen clearly through physical signs such as spots on the body and the patient can feel the effects,” he told reporters after officiating the 34th Malaysia-Thailand Border Health Scientific Conference here, today.

Commenting further, Lukanisman said that so far no new cases of infection have been recorded in the country, but the ministry is always closely monitoring the development of the case and will issue an official statement from time to time.

In addition, he said that for the time being there is no obstacle for the people of this country to go abroad but they must always be vigilant by taking the necessary measures to avoid any infection.

According to him, the government is also currently implementing strict controls at the country’s entrance and border checkpoints as a precautionary measure against the entry of travellers from outside.

“So far the process we are doing is the same as during the pandemic (Covid-19). All precautionary measures have been taken by the relevant agencies, especially at the immigration checkpoints, airport and also at the border and we will refer to them if there is a need,” he said.

Previously, the Ministry of Health in a statement said that it is always prepared through strengthening surveillance and advocacy activities related to mpox, including increasing monitoring at all international entry points.

This follows the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that mpox is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time on August 14. — Bernama