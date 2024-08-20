KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Police have mounted a manhunt for seven suspects in connection with an armed robbery near the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja'afar said in the alleged incident at 4.30am yesterday, a 41-year-old man claimed he suffered head and hand injuries when attacked with sticks and machete by the seven robbers.

"The victim claimed he was resting near a petrol station on the highway before being robbed of his money and necklace with the loss estimated at RM15,000.

"Initial investigation showed there was no one else (around) at the time of the incident and the vehicle in which all the suspects used during the robbery is also still under investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code (for gang robbery). — Bernama





