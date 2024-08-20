BUTTERWORTH, Aug 20 — No one escaped from the Butterworth courts here as claimed in a viral video today but rather a suspect (man) in connection with a drug case was released after being granted bail by the court.

Seberang Perai Utara deputy police chief Supt C.Tharmalingam said police denied the veracity of the viral photos and audio and asked the public to stop spreading false news which can cause panic among the people.

"Police investigation shows no OKT escaped from court today, instead a 36-year-old man was released after being bailed at RM3,000 for a charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (for drug possession),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, audio recordings and pictures of an alleged OKT went viral on social media claiming that the accused managed to escape from a Butterworth court which had activated a police manhunt in the area. — Bernama



