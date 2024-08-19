KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The primary suspect in the murder and dismemberment of teacher Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court in Alor Gajah, Melaka today, according to Berita Harian.

The Malay daily reported Alor Gajah District Police Chief, Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah as confirming that the charge instruction was issued by the state prosecution director last Thursday after reviewing the investigation papers.

“The Prosecution Director has completed the review of the investigation papers and has instructed that the 37-year-old suspect be charged at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court today,” Ashari was quoted as saying.

He said that DNA tests on the samples of the head and fingers found were confirmed to belong to Istiqomah, but did not provide details on whether all body parts of the victim have been recovered.

“Some recent DNA tests on newly-discovered evidence are still pending results,” Ashari was quoted as saying.

He was also reported saying Istiqomah’s family can claim her remains from the Forensic Department of Melaka Hospital at 11am today for burial.

Her kin were previously reported to have appealed for the expedited release of the body.

Istiqomah’s husband, Mohd Yusof Mokhtar, 35, was also reported saying her remains would be transported to Pasir Mas, Kelantan, for burial.

On January 6, media outlets reported the discovery of a headless, dismembered female body in a dumpster by the Alor Gajah-Tampin road near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, Melaka.

After approximately eight months, on August 12, Ashari confirmed that the body was identified as Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, a teacher reported missing on December 27, 2023.

Following this, the Special Investigation Division of the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department in collaboration with the Johor JSJ and the Alor Gajah District police headquarters arrested a husband and wife aged 37 and 36 in Chemor, Perak, on August 6.



