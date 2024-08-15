MELAKA, Aug 15 — The investigation papers on the brutal murder of teacher Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, will be submitted to the State Prosecution Office (PPN) today for further instructions.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the prosecution order is expected to be issued by PPN this afternoon or tomorrow, with the suspect likely to be charged by Monday at the latest.

“Melaka police chief, Datuk Zainol Samah, is also anticipated to release a special media statement and we will update on when the suspect will be charged in court,” he told reporters through WhatsApp today.

On January 6, the media reported the discovery of a woman’s body, decapitated and missing both arms and legs, found in a bin by the roadside along Jalan Alor Gajah-Tampin near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at around 2pm.

After approximately eight months, Ashari confirmed last Monday that the body has been identified as Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, a teacher who was reported missing on December 27, 2023.

Following this, the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigation Division (D9) in collaboration with Johor CID and the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD), arrested a married couple aged 37 and 36 in Chemor, Perak, on August 6. — Bernama