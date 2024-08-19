PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 aimed to tackle economic issues while focusing on advancing Bumiputera communities without infringing on the rights of other ethnic groups.

He emphasised that involving relevant parties such as economists, political leaders, and civil servants in shaping the policies is crucial for ensuring its effectiveness.

“In developing and implementing the plans, it is crucial to seek input from economists, political leaders, and civil servants to ensure that policies and frameworks are robust and effective.

“While acknowledging calls for faster progress, it is important to remain grounded in reality and ensure that this advancement does not marginalise any group,” he said in his speech during the launching ceremony of Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 here today.

Anwar also said while previous efforts in this area should be acknowledged, more effective measures were needed now.

He said economic empowerment should be inclusive to ensure that all would benefit, rather than just a select few, adding that such policies should also include development schemes such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“I also call on successful companies, both Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera, to take the initiative in training young people from various ethnic groups as a joint effort to uplift the nation’s economy,” he added.

At the same event, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi said 97 resolutions were developed for the blueprint, of which 93 were new.

He also said tracking metrics have been included to ensure efficacy.

“This agenda is not intended to marginalise any ethnic group but to achieve equality for all in the country,” he said during his speech.