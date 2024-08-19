PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — The government today introduced a new economic transformation plan that aims to lift the impoverished Bumiputera community.

At its launch today, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the initiative will priorities the economic development of the Bumiputera without compromising the rights of other ethnic groups.

“The government has established various agencies to support Bumiputera development but faces issues with institutional weaknesses and ineffective delivery mechanisms.

“Poverty remains high among Bumiputera, particularly in Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, and among Orang Asli.

“To address these issues, the government will introduce a new economic development direction for the Bumiputera, known as PuTERA35, which outlines three core pillars aligned with the Madani economy,” he said in his speech at the launching ceremony of Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 here today.

MORE TO COME