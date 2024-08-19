KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 856,873 summonses for commercial vehicles between January 2023 and July 2024, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The fines, estimated at over RM257 million based on an average fine of RM300 each, were issued following inspections of 1.55 million commercial vehicles during the period.

“We have intensified enforcement operations to address issues such as overloading and accidents involving lorries and trailers on the roads,” JPJ Director-General Aedy Fadly Ramli was quoted as telling the Malay daily in an interview.

Of the total summonses, 524,873 were issued in 2023, with an additional 332,000 from January to July this year.

Aedy Fadly said that 81,263 notices were for lack of competent driving licences (CDL), 5,077 for expired CDL, and 123,652 for other driver licensing violations.

For commercial vehicles, JPJ issued approximately 63,686 notices for overloading, 44,439 for transporting hazardous goods, 521 for non-compliance with goods regulations, and 266,474 for various other offences.

He added that 13,660 notices were issued for major offences from 2023 to July this year, including 3,880 for mobile phone use, 3,866 for failure to wear seatbelts, 2,722 for ignoring traffic lights, 1,374 for using emergency lanes, 710 for continuous use of the right lane, 648 for dangerous overtaking, and 460 for overtaking on double lines.

A total of 134,839 notices were issued to lorries or trailers, including 396 for lack of Malaysian vehicle licences (LKM), 96,215 for expired LKM, 36,709 for no insurance, 128 for misuse of LKM, and 1,391 for other violations.

For technical violations, JPJ issued about 123,262 notices, including 5,660 for registration plate issues, 313 for dark-tinted windows, 589 for lighting problems, 29,060 for tire issues, 10,983 for vehicle modifications, and 76,657 for other technical infractions.

Aedy Fadly said JPJ will continue its rigorous enforcement to monitor, detect, and take strict action against vehicle owners and drivers who violate regulations.

He stressed that vehicles involved in overloading and technical violations will face actions under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), including seizure and forfeiture.

“JPJ is committed to a zero-tolerance policy for drivers who persistently break the law. Enforcement will remain stringent to promote road safety for all users,” he said.

Aedy Fadly also announced that starting today, JPJ will extend counter operating hours by one hour in selected states – Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, and Johor – to facilitate customer services.

The extended hours will be implemented gradually, with counters open Monday to Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Penang, and on Sundays and Thursdays in Johor.

JPJ will also establish a Governance Task Force to improve service quality.



