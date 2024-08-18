MELAKA, Aug 18 — After eight months, the remains of Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, a teacher murdered and found in a tragic condition in Kampung Tanjung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, last year, will be handed over to her family tomorrow.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, in a WhatsApp message to reporters, confirmed that the family has been notified and the remains will be handed over tomorrow at 2pm at Melaka Hospital.

On January 6, the media reported a woman’s body, decapitated and missing both arms and legs, was found in a bin by the roadside along Jalan Alor Gajah-Tampin near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at around 2pm.

Following this, the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigation Division (D9) in collaboration with Johor CID and the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD), arrested a married couple aged 37 and 36 in Chemor, Perak, on August 6.

On August 12, Ashari confirmed that the body has been identified as Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, a teacher who was reported missing on December 27, 2023. — Bernama