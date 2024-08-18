PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Nenggiri state by-election yesterday proves that the people are rejecting the culture of politics filled with insults and slander.

Describing the Nenggiri by-election result as surprising, Anwar said the people recognised Umno’s ability to gain support from the Malay and the Orang Asli communities in the PAS and Bersatu stronghold in Kelantan.

“It was expected to be a tough challenge for the Umno and Unity Government candidate, but this result is surprising. It shows that the people are rejecting politics of insults and slander.

“This (victory) will give new spirit to Umno, Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), and partners in the Unity Government to work even harder and confident in our stance.

“God willing, sooner or later, the people, including the Malays, will realise that this change will benefit them and all Malaysians,” he told reporters after hosting a luncheon in honour of visiting Brunei Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah here today.

Yesterday, BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani was announced the winner of the by-election with a convincing majority of 3,352 votes.

The Kelantan Umno Youth chief secured 9,091 votes, defeating PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail from Perikatan Nasional (PN), who garnered 5,739 votes. — Bernama