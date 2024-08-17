JOHOR BARU, Aug 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on civil servants to improve their quality of work after Putrajaya announced a reform on Friday that will see their salary increased.

Anwar also told the public that they can now assess and evaluate on the quality of service starting on Monday, and lodge a report if they are dissatisfied.

“Starting Monday, every civil servant will go to work according to the set time, put in their best and improve on performance.

“Malaysians can start to assess and evaluate the quality of the civil servants performance. If there are any weaknesses, they can report it so appropriate action can be taken,” he said in his speech at the Madani Rakyat Programme 2024 for the southern zone at Dataran UTM here.

He said the report can be directed to the chief secretary of government of the director-general of the Public Service Department.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that the salary increase was not done arbitrarily, but was a reform in the public service to improve its quality of service.

However, he said there are still weaknesses that need to be addressed and to be improved from time-to-time.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the implementing, management and professional groups and 7 per cent to those in top management.

The adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024 for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026 for Phase 2.