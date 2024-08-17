GUA MUSANG, Aug 17 — The police have received 18 reports and opened six investigation papers related to the Nenggiri state by-election since yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the six cases are being investigated under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954; Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act; and Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code.

Additionally, he said that another 12 reports are isolated cases.

“There was a minor altercation between party supporters at the Sungai Asap polling centre this morning, but the issue was promptly resolved by the police.

“Alhamdulillah, I would describe the Nenggiri state by-election today as being well-managed and harmonious,” he said in a press conference after visiting the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Asap.

Regarding the 14-day campaign period that concluded at 11.59 pm on Friday, Muhamad Zaki said that, based on his monitoring, the campaign proceeded smoothly, despite several police reports being filed.

“All investigations will be conducted promptly and forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he said.

He also advised the contesting parties to remain open-minded and to accept the results of the by-election as announced by the Election Commission (EC) without resorting to provocations.

“We hope that all parties will demonstrate maturity and that the winning political parties can celebrate their victory at their respective headquarters,” he added, noting that police officers and personnel have been stationed in preparation.

The Nenggiri state by-election today witnessed a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail representing the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

A total of 20,259 registered voters are eligible to vote in the by-election, with 20,216 being regular voters and 43 postal voters. — Bernama



