PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — The amateur football player who was arrested for bringing in an offensive weapon onto a football field early this month is also found to be the “wanted person” in connection with a bomb attack at an entertainment centre in Kuala Lumpur last May.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police identified the 22-year-old footballer as a suspect in the Molotov cocktail case based on investigations, recordings of witness conversations, closed-circuit camera (CCTV) recordings and identification.

The suspect will be brought to the Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow to be charged with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and also for committing mischief, with the charges framed under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 435 of the Penal Code, respectively, he told a press conference here today.

The press conference was held after the handing over of duties to the new Putrajaya district police chief, ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed, formerly the Port Dickson police chief, by SAC A Asmadi Abdul Aziz, who has been transferred to Bukit Aman. — Bernama