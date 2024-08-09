KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — An amateur football player who brandished a sharp weapon during a dispute in a football match last Sunday was arrested by police at a house in Klang yesterday evening.

According to national news agency Bernama, Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the 22-year-old man was detained at 6:30pm by officers from the district’s Criminal Investigation Division.

He added that the suspect’s 21-year-old girlfriend, who is a foreign national, was also arrested.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the man admitted to using a sharp weapon, a kerambit, to defend himself during the incident,” he said in a statement today.

A kerambit is a traditional weapon originating from South-east Asia, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia. Its distinctive feature is its curved, claw-like blade that resembles a tiger’s claw.

Bernama reported that the man is currently under remand until Monday for investigation under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958, while the woman is held under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for having no valid travel documents.

Last Monday, Mohamad Lazim announced that they were searching for a man who had brandished a sharp weapon, believed to be a kerambit, during a dispute at a football match at the KLFA Football Centre.

There were also images circulating on social media showing the man holding the weapon in both hands.