KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 — The success of Malaysia’s first shipment of fresh durian to China is opening up doors for more opportunities between the two countries, said China consul-general to Sabah Huang Shifeng.

She said there was so much excitement over the first batch of the so-called “king of fruits” that this made headlines in both countries.

“When news that fresh durian from Malaysia was going to be exported to China was released, it soon became the glaring headlines in both countries’ major media, bringing great joy to both business and ordinary people of the two countries,” she said.

“China welcomes Malaysia to export more high quality agricultural products to China,” she said.

It was recently reported that Malaysia’s first shipment of fresh, shelled durians will hit the Chinese market by the end of this month, after extended protocols, processes and approval were granted in June.

Previously, Malaysia could only export durians to China as pulp, paste, and frozen whole fruit.

China is a major consumer of durian, with imports reaching some RM34.7 billion last year from Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.

From 2018 to 2022, the total value of durian exports from Malaysia abroad grew by 256.3 per cent, an increase of RM822.8 million. In 2022, Malaysia’s durian exports worldwide recorded a value of RM1.14 billion.

Malaysian durians had an export value of RM887 million in 2022 and is expected to rise to RM1.8 billion by 2030. China is its main market.

Malaysia has also received approval to export eight types of fresh fruits to China, including coconuts, watermelons, and mangosteens, but durians is by far the most sought after.

Huang said that China was committed to expanding and growing its relations with Malaysia in various aspects including trade, investment, connectivity, green energy, digital economy, cultural and people-to-people.

“Both China and Malaysia are developing countries. We firmly support each other in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development rights, and the autonomy of choosing its own development path,” she said.