PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — The government is drafting legislation to impose fines on men who trespass on pink coaches reserved for female passengers on public transport.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said commuter service operators Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) were asked to step up monitoring at women-only coaches.

He said auxiliary police at railway and MRT stations were mobilised more often to ensure that men did not encroach on women’s coaches and action would be taken from time to time.

“In terms of regulations, we are drafting a form of fine that we can impose. Right now there is no rule that we can fine men who ignore designated women’s coaches,” he said in a press conference here today.

Loke said men should respect the specially prepared female coaches for the safety, comfort and confidence of female passengers using public transport.

Recently, a video recording went viral on social media showing a man scolding a woman after being reprimanded for being in a coach reserved for women.

Female coaches are frequently breached by male passengers and there were even some cases of molesting and arguments between male and female passengers. — Bernama