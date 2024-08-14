KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said that investigations into the awarding of Selangor government’s Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) pilot project to a firm that was co-founded by the husband of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is expected to be wrapped up in two months.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the probe is ongoing, adding that it was also looking into governance issues on projects involving relatives, Free Malaysia Today said in its report today.

Azam Baki, who was speaking to reporters after opening an MACC programme in the city, was quoted as saying that there were several matters that needed to be improved on in the future in relation to projects that involves relatives.

“We have to also look into several matters to be improved in the future, notably on the governance issue when it (the project) involves relatives,” he was quoted as saying, adding: “I think the investigation will be wrapped up in a month or two.”

In May, Asia Mobiliti Technologies Sdn Bhd gained attention after it was one of two companies — the other being Badanbas Coach Sdn Bhd — contracted to provide a DRT system in Selangor.

The matter garnered media attention after it was revealed that the contract for the pilot project was awarded to a company linked to Yeoh’s husband M. Ramachandran, who is the chief executive officer of Asia Mobiliti, and potentially a conflict of interest.

Asia Mobiliti rejected allegations of foul play in getting the contract, saying the claims were baseless and malicious.

MACC had conducted preliminary investigations and found no signs of power abuse or conflict of interest involving Yeoh, who said she welcomed the probe.

Azam Baki had also told the media that the decision to award the contract was up to the Selangor menteri besar and not Yeoh, who was no longer a state assemblyman.