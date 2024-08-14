KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Subang Jaya police arrested a Christian religious leader at a restaurant in Puchong yesterday after a 13-year-old boy claimed he was sexually assaulted by the man in the bedroom of a church in Bandar Bukit Puchong in June and July.

“The boy claimed that he was sexually assaulted by the male suspect who worked as a ‘paderi’ between June and July 2024,” Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said in a statement today.

The word ‘paderi’ in Malay does not make a distinction between a priest or pastor for a Christian religious leader. In Malaysia, priests commonly refer to clergymen in the Catholic Church who are not allowed to be married, while pastors are commonly used by Protestant and Evangelical Churches where marriage is allowed.

According to the police statement, the offence allegedly took place in the bedroom of a church in Bandar Bukit Puchong, Puchong, Selangor.

“We will be obtaining a remand order for the suspect,” Wan Azlan said.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, and whipping, on conviction.

Wan Azlan called on those with information on the case or other criminal activities to contact the Subang Jaya police at 03-78627222 or to go to the nearest police station.