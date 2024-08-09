SIBU, Aug 9 — A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to raping his 10-year-old granddaughter.

The 59-year-old grandfather faces a rape charge framed under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term between eight and 30 years, as well at least 10 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

He also faces two charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offence against Children Act 2017, which is punishable under Section 14 of the same Act and read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act for physically sexually assaulting his granddaughter.

The Section 14(a) provides for a maximum 20 years imprisonment and possible caning upon conviction.

Under Section 16(1), he could also be imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years and receive at least two strokes of the rotan.

According to the charges, he allegedly committed the offence on July 19, 2024 between 11.30am and noon in Ulu Sungai Merah.

Sessions Court Judge Marutin Pagan allowed the accused to be released on RM15,000 court bail (undeposited) with two local sureties.

The civil servant is also to report to the investigating officer every first week of the month.

Marutin also reminded the accused not to interfere with the potential witnesses, particularly the victim, or bail would be forfeited.

The accused is to appear in court again on September 5 at 9am for pre-trial case management. — The Borneo Post