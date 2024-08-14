KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Bukit Aman has revealed that a whopping RM1.5 billion has been lost to commercial crimes this year so far.

The Star quoted Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf saying that 18,205 commercial crime cases were investigated between January 1 and August 11.

“While the number of cases shows an 8 per cent reduction compared to the same period last year, there is a 31 per cent spike where RM1.16 billion worth of losses were recorded [last year],” he told the English daily.

“So far, we are doing our best with 10,848 investigation papers successfully prosecuted this year,” he added,

Ramli also said that the police expect the total number of commercial crime cases by the end of this year to surpass last year’s.

“This trend is a challenge for the police to double its efforts to curb commercial crimes nationwide. We also urge the public to play their part, especially in commercial crime prevention,” he reportedly said.