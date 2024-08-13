MELAKA, Aug 13 — The number of flood victims in Alor Gajah has decreased to 237 from 61 families as of 7am, down from 407 victims from 121 families last night.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said all victims are currently housed in six temporary relief centres within the district.

“The Paya Lebar Community Hall has 61 victims, at Ayer Paabas Community Hall there are three victims, Sekolah Rendah Agama under JAIM Ar-Rasyidin is housing 13 victims,” he said.

“In addition, the State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office (Japerun) in Kuala Linggi is housing 105 victims, Ayer Limau Japerun has 44 victims and the Seri Jeram Community Hall is sheltering 11 victims,” he said in a statement today.

The flood-hit areas include Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Ramuan China Besar, Kampung Bukit Apit, Kampung Ayer Limau, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Kampung Lekok, Kampung Paya Rumput, Kampung Lubok China, Taman Tanah Ria Masjid, Taman Bandar Baru Tanah Masjid, Kampung Rantau Panjang and Kampung Berisu.

Taman Awan Biru, Taman Seri Bayu 2 and 3, Taman Seri Aman, Kampung Belimbing Dalam, Kampung Solok Ayer Limau, Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Ladang, Kampung Keramat Lebai, Panchor and Taman Rembia Jaya are also affected.

The weather this morning is reported to be clear and no main roads have been closed to vehicles. — Bernama