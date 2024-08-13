KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Thirteen teenagers appeared in the High Court in Tawau today and were charged for the murder of 17-year-old Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan at Lahad Datu Vocational College in March.

All thirteen accused pleaded not guilty before Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol, English daily New Straits Times reported today.

The court set the trial for November 18-20 and November 25-29, expecting 10-12 prosecution witnesses, the report was quoted as saying.

While awaiting their trial dates, the 13 accused will be held at the Tawau Prison.

The accused, aged between 16 and 19, are charged with jointly murdering Mohammad Nazmie in Dormitory Room 7 Resak and 5 Belian at Lahad Datu Vocational College, between 9pm on March 21 and 7.35am on March 22.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and possible lashes, upon conviction, according to the NST report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Suhaimi Suryana and Deputy Public Prosecutor Hurman Hussain will lead the prosecution.

Nine of the accused are represented by a legal team, while three are unrepresented.

On March 22, Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat was found dead in a dormitory room at the college, with injuries and bruises.