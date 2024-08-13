PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — The by-election for the Mahkota state seat in Johor will take place on September 28, the Election Commission (EC) announced today.

Candidate nomination is set for August 14, while early voting is scheduled for September 24.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain early this month.

Sharifah won the Mahkota state constituency in the 2022 Johor state election. Prior to that, she was Penawar assemblyman from 2018 to 2022.

Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun who announced the dates during a press conference at the EC's headquarters here, said that 1,126 EC officers will be deployed to manage the by-election.

"Meanwhile, a total of 20 regular voting centers containing 109 polling stations/channels and three early voting centers containing 11 early polling stations/channels will be used. The total number of voting centers is 23 with 120 polling stations/channels," Ramlan said, adding that the by-election requires RM2.4 million.

Ramlan said that the electoral roll (DPPR) that will be used for the by-election is the latest up to the June 2024 supplementary electoral roll, that has been updated until August 2, 2024.

"This DPPR contains a total of 66,318 voters consisting of 61,397 regular voters and 4,510 military personnel and their spouses, 401 police officers, and 10 overseas absentee voters. The DPPR for the state assembly N.29 Mahkota, Johor by-election will go on sale starting September 9, 2024," he added.



