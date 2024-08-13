PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — The Election Commission (EC) is now holding a special meeting to discuss arrangements and important dates for the Mahkota state by-election in Johor.

The meeting at Menara SPR here began at 10am, chaired by EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun.

It will determine the election writ date, nomination day, polling day, the electoral roll to be used and other preparations.

EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom and secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak are also attending the meeting.

The EC will hold a press conference after the meeting.

On August 4, Ikmalrudin said the EC called for the meeting after it was notified by Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi regarding the Mahkota seat vacancy, which arose due to the death of its assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on August 2.

Sharifah Azizah, 63, died at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom in Kluang.

In the Johor state election in March 2022, Sharifah Azizah, who was representing Barisan Nasional, obtained 16,611 votes to win the seat with a 5,166-vote majority. — Bernama