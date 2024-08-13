PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — The Court of Appeal has rescheduled to September 11 the delivery of its verdict on Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s application for review to reinstate his discharge and acquittal on four criminal charges related to the Jana Wibawa project.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that the court had notified them of the rescheduling through a letter yesterday.

The previous date of August 20 has been vacated and moved to September 11.

On July 9, this year, the five-judge panel of the appellate court set August 20 for its decision following the completion of submissions from both Muhyiddin’s defence team and the prosecution.

The panel is comprised of Justices Datuk Azizah Nawawi, Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli.

Muhyiddin, 77, is seeking leave to review a previous Court of Appeal panel’s ruling to reinstate the four abuse of power charges against him.

On February 28, this year, the Court of Appeal panel of Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Azmi Ariffin, and Datuk S.M Komathy Suppiah, allowed the prosecution’s appeal to reinstate the four abuse of power charges and ordered the case remitted to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Muhyiddin had been discharged and acquitted by High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin on August 15, last year, after a finding that the four charges against the Pagoh member of parliament were defective, unsubstantiated, and vague.

On March 27, Muhyiddin applied for a review, claiming that the previous Court of Appeal panel’s decision was null, as it was made without the jurisdiction required under Section 50(1) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

Muhyiddin, as prime minister and president of Bersatu at the time, was charged with using his position to obtain RM232.5 million in bribes from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd and Datuk Azman Yusoff for his political party.

He is accused of committing the act at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, Federal Government Administration Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020, and August 20, 2021.

He faces two additional charges of receiving RM195 million gained from illegal activities from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

These acts were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank, Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral between February 25 and July 16, 2021, and between February 8 and July 8, 2022. — Bernama