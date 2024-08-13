KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 – Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng testified in the High Court, refuting claims that his son, Clint, was arrested in Singapore for smuggling RM2 million in cash.

Guan Eng stated that former inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador had dismissed these allegations as fake news.

He revealed that local Chinese newspaper, Nanyang Siang Pau, had reported the unverified information without naming him or Clint.

The newspaper later apologised and retracted the report.

In 2021, Guan Eng and Clint filed a lawsuit against blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, a former Umno Youth exco member, for spreading false accusations.

Wan Azri had alleged that Clint was detained for smuggling cash and that Guan Eng had flown to Singapore on February 29, 2020, to rescue his son.

The father and son are seeking RM3 million in damages to prevent further defamatory remarks.

Guan Eng also mentioned that this was not the first time Wan Azri had defamed Clint, citing previous false allegations of sexual harassment. He noted that the alleged victim, Clint’s school, and the Penang education department had all denied the claims.

Under cross-examination, Guan Eng admitted he could not recall if he had lodged a police report or a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. He also mentioned that his passport was impounded by the sessions court due to corruption charges, proving he was in Malaysia during the Sheraton Move.

Clint is expected to testify when the hearing resumes tomorrow before Judicial Commissioner Eddie Yeo.