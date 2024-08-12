KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Malaysians in Russia’s Kursk region are advised to remain vigilant and follow all instructions as well as advisories issued by the Malaysian embassy in Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry, through the mission in a statement, said on Monday that they are closely monitoring developments in the area.

“The Ministry and the Embassy are aware of the evolving situation and are actively coordinating with local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all Malaysians residing in or visiting the area.

“It is essential to stay informed about the situation through reliable sources and adhere strictly to local safety guidelines,” it said.

Malaysians who have yet to register with the mission are urged to do so to receive timely information and assistance.

In case of emergency or for additional support, Malaysians are encouraged to contact the embassy directly at the address: Mosfilmovskaya Ulitsa 50, 115127, Moscow, Russia, or via the phone numbers +7 495 419 9898 / 99 or +7 906 746 1333 (Emergencies), and email address [email protected].

The ministry will continue to provide updates as necessary and is committed to assisting our citizens during this time, added the statement.

The situation in Kursk has escalated due to intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces which began on August 5, leading to a state of emergency being declared in the region.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and damage, prompting evacuations and heightened security measures, especially around critical infrastructure like the Kursk nuclear power plant.

Both sides have suffered substantial losses, with ongoing clashes making the area highly volatile, according to international reports. — Bernama