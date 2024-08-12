KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi praised the fighting spirit displayed by national track cyclist Muhamad Shah Firdaus Sahrom in the men’s keirin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying it was something Malaysians could be proud of.

“Thank you, Shah Firdaus Sahrom. It’s okay, Shah. Luck wasn’t on your side. I know this isn’t easy, but you’ve done your best. Let’s move forward,” he shared in a Facebook post.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid expressed his hope that both Muhamad Shah Firdaus and national track cycling icon Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will continue their efforts to advance cycling sport in Malaysia.

“I am confident that one day, Malaysia will win cycling gold,” he added.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also extended her gratitude to Muhamad Shah Firdaus for his unwavering effort for Malaysia.

“You made it to the finals, a great improvement compared to the last Olympics. Thank you, Shah, for giving it your all,” she posted on Facebook.

Muhamad Shah Firdaus, 28, from Muar, was relegated to sixth place in the men’s keirin final at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome, despite finishing fourth today, due to an infringement.

The gold medal was won by Harrie Lavresyen from the Netherlands, silver went to Matthew Richardson from Australia while his fellow countryman Matthew Glaetzer claimed the bronze.

Malaysia officially ended the Paris Olympic campaign with two bronze medals, both coming from badminton, through Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik from the men’s doubles competition. — Bernama