ALOR GAJAH, Aug 12 — The remand order against the male acquaintance of the murder victim, Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, whose dismembered body was found in a drain along the Alor Gajah-Tampin trunk road, near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, here, on December 31, last year, has been extended for seven days.

Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee issued the extension until August 19 to assist the police in their investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The wife of the 36-year-old suspect, who was also remanded for a week from August 6, was released on police bail.

Earlier, the suspect, who was wearing a face mask and clothed in an orange lockup, was taken to the Alor Gajah Court compound at about 8.30am.

On January 6, the media reported the discovery of the decapitated body of a woman, believed murdered and stuffed in a garbage bin, was found in a drain along the Alor Gajah-Tampin road, near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at about 2pm on December 31. — Bernama