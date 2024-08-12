KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A motorist narrowly escaped injury this morning, getting out of the car just in time when a Perodua Aruz driven by the motorist caught fire along Mid Valley Road, near KL Eco City.

Pantai Dalam Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Wan Mohd Shahrir Azizi Wan Said reported that the vehicle was severely damaged, with about 80 per cent of it burnt, English daily New Straits Times reported today.

The Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre received an emergency at 7.48am and a team was dispatched to the scene, he was reported as saying.

The fire was put out at 8.19am, he was reported saying, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.