KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Malaysia will develop new frameworks to further improve the performance of the country’s sports and athletes, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar said Malaysian athletes’ performance at the Olympic Games in Paris, France, where they won two bronze medals, would guide future plans.

“First of all, I want to congratulate our friends and young athletes who participated in the Olympics.

“They have done their best, and we should accept the results positively, with hope that, God willing, we will prepare new frameworks to improve the performance of sports and athletics in the country for the future,” he told reporters after officiating Malaysia Commercialisation Year Summit 2024 here today.

Anwar also stressed on the importance of focusing on progress and avoiding complaints, noting the significant sacrifices and efforts made by the athletes.

He believes that if the athletes have tried their best and achieved success, that is already sufficient.

Malaysia concluded the Paris Olympics campaign with two bronze medals, earned by national men’s badminton singles player Lee Zii Jia and the men’s doubles team of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.