JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 11 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today visited the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum in conjunction with Hari Hol for Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Also in attendance were the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and the Raja Muda Johor, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim Tunku Ismail, according to a post on the King’s official Facebook page.

Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim were also in attendance.

In addition, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah and the Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, were present.

Hari Hol is a day to commemorate the passing of previous Johor Sultans, a tradition that began in 1896, a year after the death of Sultan Abu Bakar. — Bernama