IPOH, Aug 11 — Does Ipoh really go to sleep after 10pm?

While most businesses here tend to lower their shutters then, there are actually plenty of places you can still explore past dinner time.

Here in a non-exhaustive list of things to do in Ipoh after the sun goes down.

Eat some more

Ipoh is considered as one of Malaysia’s food havens but many of the outlets popular with visitors — such as Nasi Kandar Ayam Merah or popularly known as Nasi Ganja, Lou Wong Bean Sprout Chicken, chicken rice from Pak Yong restaurant and many others — are not open around the clock.

But fret not, here are some of the places where you could still enjoy hearty and delicious meals.

Thong Sui Kai hawker street

The popular hawker street located along Jalan Sultan Ekram is fondly known in Chinese as Tong Sui Kai (Sweet Soup Street)

Visitors can enjoy various foods and desserts such as curry noodles, rojak, beef noodles, popiah, fried noodles, wan tan mee, Malay food, burger, mixed fruits drinks, ais kacang, lai chee kang, lime jelly drink and many more.

The hawker stalls start operating from 5.00pm to 2.00am, although hours vary by stall.

Pusat Makanan Metro Ipoh

Next is the Pusat Makanan Metro Ipoh located at the Jalan Medan Ipoh 5 in Ipoh Garden East.

Similar to hawker stalls, food operators here offers a range of local to western food such as fried noodles, grill fish served with different types of sambals, honey grill chicken, chicken chop, spaghetti, fried fish cakes and chicken, satay, jumbo sized freshly blend fruit juice and many more.

The food centre opening hours is from 5.00pm to 3.00am.

The rojak makes for a great late night snack. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Yik Foong street food

Another late-night destination is on Jalan Laksanama here, popularly known as Yik Foong street food to locals.

The hawker stalls there got their name as they are located near the iconic Yik Foong Complex, which has been operating since 1983.

Visitors can indulge in chee cheong fun, curry noodles, fried noodles, honey grill chicken wings, lok lok or steamboat style food, chicken rice, roasted pork belly and many more.

The Yik Foong street food opening hours is from 5.00pm to 2.00am.

CBK

Yet another option is Cafe Belakang Kedai (CBK) located in the back alley of Jalan Sultan Idris.

This cafe features open air seating for a relaxed atmosphere for patrons to enjoy maggi curry, half boiled eggs served with toasted bread or popularly knows as roti goyang, nasi lemak, meatball, fries, kerepok lekor, iced coffee and many other local beverages.

Visitor can also opt for Middle East cuisine such as sharwarma, nasi Arab, kebab, lamb and beef pulao rice, tandoori chicken and many at the Arabian restaurant located few meters away from the cafe.

CBK opens from 8.30pm to 3.00am.

Not just food

If you need to walk off all that food, here are some places that you can also explore at night.

Gerbang Malam

Gerbang Malam or the Night Market located Jalan Dato Tahwil Azar in Taman Jubilee would be a good choice as it is open until 2.00am.

Shoppers head to Gerbang Malam for some really good deals. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Visitors could also check out various stalls that sells jerseys, sandals, shoes, bags, perfumes, socks, belts, electronic items and many other things while walking.

Some stalls also offer leg massages here if all that walking gets a bit much.

Meru Raya Park

Another place to visit for a night stroll is Meru Raya Park or formerly known as Bulatan Amanjaya.

This is the biggest roundabout in Ipoh and various activities were carried out at the space such as walking, jogging, cycling, stage events and many more.

People cycle outside the Ipoh Railway Station at night. — Picture by John Bunyan

The place has plenty of parking spots and traffic is not an issue here at least on the weekdays.

Colonial structural buildings

If you want a different view of popular sights, then the Ipoh Railway Station, Ipoh Town Old and Birch Clock Tower Ipoh could be worth late-night stops

All three buildings, located near to each other, still maintain the colonial design structure that are illuminated at night, letting you see them in a different light.

However, the railway station square can be congested around train departures and arrivals.

Kinta Riverfront Walk

Another place worth seeing at night is the Kinta Riverfront Walk, which has been called the mini i-City of Ipoh due to its vibrant colourful LED lights on the trees along the river.

This is a beautiful place to spend time with the family as the walking path along the river with trees surrounding creates a peaceful environment.

The Kinta Riverfront Walk has been called the mini i-City of Ipoh. — Picture by John Bunyan

Hot spring and reflexology centres

And if you are looking to unwind after a stressful day, then the Lost World of Tambun’s Hot Spring is an option.

It has 12 natural mineral hot spring pools and is best visited when the nights are cold or rainy in Ipoh, as it only closes at 11.30pm.

Apart from the hot spring, visitors could also opt some relaxation by visiting several massage, spa and reflexology centres around Ipoh.

According to Trip Advisor, some of the recommended places are the Banjaran Spa and Wellness Centre, Content House Reflexology, Banyan Spa, Palace Foot Reflexology Centre, Thai Oasis ICC Club Ipoh, Nova Spa and Forest Colour Spa.