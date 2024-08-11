KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) today criticised the Terengganu Mufti over news reports that quoted him asserting that Muslims are allowed to preach at places of worship of other faiths.

The country’s umbrella body representing non-Muslim religions said suggest such an assertion may affect the sanctity of the non-Muslim places of worship, and could lead to a hostile atmosphere.

“Terengganu Mufti's claims that Muslims are permitted to enter places of worship of other religions to preach Islam may affect SANCTITY of the non-Muslim places of worship and thus creates a hostile atmosphere which may lead to disturbance of peace,” MCCBCHST said in a statement.

“The Terengganu Mufti's suggestion can further lead to feelings of ill-will, disharmony, hatred, enmity etc amongst the different religions.”

Local news outlet Focus Malaysia on August 4 reported Terengganu Mufti Datuk Mohamad Sabri Haron as saying that Muslims are permitted to enter places of worship of other religions for the purpose of spreading Islamic teachings and principles, following a viral video showing a guided harmony visit by the Perak Islamic Religious Department to a Hindu temple that raised concern after its representative reportedly noted similarities between Islam and Hinduism.

“We can’t go (houses of worship of other religions) without a purpose. Come to introduce Islam and to preach, allowed. It is not the purpose of stating that Islam is the same as other religions,” the Terengganu mufti was quoted as saying in a separate news report by Sinar Ahad, the Sunday edition of Malay daily Sinar Harian.

MCCBHST cited Article 11 of the Federal Constitution, and noted that while the provision enshrines the right to every religious group to profess and practice religion and subject to clause (4) to propagate it, it cannot be interpreted to mean that Muslims are free to propagate Islam to followers of other faiths in their own houses of worship.

“Clause (4) allows State law and Federal Law to control and restrict the propagation of any religious doctrine or belief among persons professing the religion of Islam. Thus, Clause (4) provides legal shield to Muslims in that propagation of other faiths to them may be controlled or restricted,” it said.

“This clause (4) cannot be interpreted to mean that Muslims are free to propagate their faith to non-Muslims as there is no such provision in the constitution,” the group added.

“Clause (4) talks about protection of ‘persons professing the religion of Islam’. It does not talk about preaching in non-Muslim places of worship.”

MCCBHST then said the Terengganu Mufti must respect the rights of all persons and adhere to the “correct interpretation of the Federal Constitution and Malaysian Laws”.

“All places of worship are places of sanctity. Each religion has the right to regulate their own affairs. If the purpose of entry to a place of worship is with a view to fostering unity and promote interfaith relations and understanding then it should be welcome,” the group said.





