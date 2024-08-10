KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Ministry of Finance said today it will expedite the activation of automated teller machine (ATM) services in the Nenggiri state seat, amid voters’ complaints that they are forced to travel 50 km away in Gua Musang, Kelantan to use them.

In a statement, the ministry said it will do so to meet the needs of the local population and ensure all citizens have access to this basic facility.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement informed that the ministry is aware of the difficulties faced by residents in DUN Nenggiri in accessing ATM machines, which forces them to travel 50 kilometers to Gua Musang.

“The Ministry of Finance has concluded discussions with several local banks in an effort to provide ATM services in Nenggiri, and it has received positive responses,” the ministry said.

In addition, the MOF stated that it will continue to engage with local banks to identify improvements, particularly in ensuring broader access to ATM services.

Last Monday, it was reported that more than 30,000 residents in Nenggiri — which will undergo a by-election — have difficulties to access the nearest ATM, including having to drive nearly 45 minutes.

The residents’ complaints also caught the attention of the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the by-election, Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, who promised to resolve the issue by contacting the relevant parties.

“I read the complaints from Nenggiri residents who want an ATM. I will immediately work on placing an ATM in the area, and I will contact the banks that can help make this happen.

“No promises, but see the evidence. Vote for candidate number two,” he said in a video uploaded to his TikTok account yesterday.

The by-election was called after Kelantan State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, declared the seat vacant on June 19, after Mohd Azizi ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Aug 17, while early voting on Aug 13 will not be held, as all 14 early voters involved have opted to vote by post, due to their duties during the campaign period.





