KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver an address and present the Madani Economy report at the closing ceremony of the Southern Zone Madani Rakyat (PMR) Programme 2024 on Aug 17.

Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit executive director Ahmad Jefry Aziz@Adan said that this would be the highlight of the event, to be held at Dataran Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) from August 15 to 17.

“The focus of this programme is on the closing ceremony...the Prime Minister will give a brief address regarding the achievements of the Madani Economy for one year.

“There will also be a forum session featuring the Prime Minister, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, and Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme here today.

Other guests were Economy Ministry deputy secretary-general (Sectoral) Datuk Yatimah Sarjiman, and Madani Monitoring Unit executive director Mohd Khalid Mohamed Latiff.

Commenting further, Ahmad Jefry said that the government’s transparent approach through the forum session was crucial for the public to understand the government’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Yatimah said the ministry’s booth will provide advocacy on socio-economic programmes directly to the public.

“Visitors to the Ministry of Finance booth can register for the people’s income initiative, which aims to increase income, particularly for the B40 group.

“We have also arranged programmes with the Minister and Deputy Minister of Economy, including a townhall session ‘Ask Minister Anything’, where the public can ask any questions they have for the minister,” she said.

Mohd Khalid shared three economic strategy frameworks that have shown significant achievements since they were launched by the Prime Minister in July 2023, aimed at steering the country in a better direction.

“The core framework focuses on raising the ceiling, the floor, and governance. Raising the ceiling is about expanding the economy by ensuring the country has strong competitiveness and creativity, and promoting economic growth through foreign investment.

“Raising the floor is the government’s primary focus. For the third framework we want to ensure we have strong and robust governance so that the government can continue using a solid platform to drive the country forward,” he said.

The Madani Rakyat Programme for the southern zone, covering Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka, is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) with strategic cooperation from the Ministry of Economy and the Johor government. — Bernama