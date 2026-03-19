KUANTAN, March 19 — A total of 9,833 road accidents were recorded in Pahang throughout 2025, with 108 cases classified as fatal, claiming 115 lives.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said that from January to February this year, 802 accidents were recorded, including four fatal crashes that resulted in four deaths.

“Accidents are found to be higher on federal, state and municipal roads, particularly at identified ‘hotspots’. Among the areas frequently recording accidents in Kuantan is the East Coast Expressway (LPT), which has the highest number of incidents,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Ops Selamat Advocacy Programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Kuantan Toll Plaza here yesterday.

Ashari said motorcyclists have also been identified as a high-risk group for accidents due to factors such as stability and greater exposure to road hazards.

He said the police are targeting a reduction in fatal accidents ahead of Aidilfitri through increased monitoring at high-risk routes in the city under Ops Selamat, which runs from today until March 24. — Bernama