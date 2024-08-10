GUA MUSANG, Aug 10 — Folks in the Nenggiri constituency here are relieved and grateful after getting news that their long wait for an automated teller machine (ATM) service in their area will soon come to an end.

The Finance Ministry announced today that the implementation of ATM services in Nenggiri will be expedited to meet local demands.

Settler, Abdul Ghani Awang, 78, welcomed the news, noting that residents previously had to rely on ATMs in Gua Musang town for cash withdrawals.

“We villagers are very pleased and relieved that basic amenities like ATMs will soon be closer to home, which means there is no need for long trips to town.

“Moreover, villagers living in remote areas had to navigate hilly terrain just to access an ATM, which can risky,” he told Bernama at Kampung Sungai Asap B today.

The Nenggiri state constituency, situated about 20 kilometres from Gua Musang town, covers 235,300 hectares— nearly twice the size of Melaka—and has a population of over 20,000.

On Monday, local media reported that residents in this constituency, currently under the spotlight due to the ongoing by-election, had to drive nearly 45 minutes to access the nearest ATM.

The concerns of the residents were also highlighted by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the by-election, Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, who pledged to address the issue by contacting relevant authorities before the Ministry of Finance made today’s announcement.

Another resident, Muhammad Aisar Aniq Suhaimi, 21, said the installation of an ATM near their settlement would save time and reduce fuel costs.

“I usually withdraw a large sum of money weekly to avoid multiple trips to the ATM in Gua Musang town. I am very grateful and hopeful that our request will be fulfilled,” he said.

Mohd Azmawi Fikri, when approached by reporters, commended the response from the relevant authorities, acknowledging their understanding of the residents’ needs.

“I appreciate the response to the needs of the Nenggiri residents. As cash is essential for daily activities, I will ensure that this request is met,” he said.

The Nenggiri by-election, scheduled for polling on Aug 17, will see a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi Fikri representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, who is contesting for Perikatan Nasional (PN). — Bernama