KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has confirmed receiving a draft of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning allocations for Opposition members of Parliament.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip told New Straits Times that the office of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof sent the document to him via email on Tuesday.

“I will bring up the matter to be discussed during PN’s meeting sometime after the polling day for the Nenggiri by-election,” he was quoted as saying to reporters after a ceramah in Sungai Asap last night.

The Kota Baru MP did not disclose specifics about the MoU’s content.

“I need to show this draft first to the (PN) chairman (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and other top leaders in the party.

“Whether we agree or not... If we don’t agree, what needs to be discussed, and our next course of action?

“They also agree to form a joint committee with us but we have yet to decide on the matter,” he added.

On August 3, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof confirmed that the draft MoU regarding the allocation distribution to Opposition MPs had been finalised and was ready for submission.

He also said that he had instructed for the draft to be sent to Takiyuddin for review in his capacity as the Opposition’s chief whip.

Fadillah went on to say that if the Opposition agrees to the terms, a joint committee meeting between the Opposition and the government will be arranged.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for a prompt resolution to the issue of allocations for Opposition MPs that has dragged on for months.